Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $60.43 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $60,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $502.08. 7,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,016. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.