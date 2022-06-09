Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $52,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $454.43. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,568. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.11 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.