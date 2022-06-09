Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 24,615 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.90% of Belden worth $56,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,463. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.