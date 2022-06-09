Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 16,089 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Ares Management worth $118,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ares Management by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 2,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

