Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 339,018 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,018 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.09% of Umpqua worth $45,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

