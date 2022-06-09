Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 278,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.32.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

