Sei Investments Co. Acquires 51,875 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $131,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.95. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

