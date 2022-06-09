Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $234,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,000,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,481. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

