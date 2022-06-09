Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $118,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.