Sei Investments Co. Has $737.05 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $737,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $120.30. 803,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

