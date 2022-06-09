Sei Investments Co. Purchases 133,616 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Welltower worth $143,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,020,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 7,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

