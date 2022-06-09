Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of American Tower worth $208,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.65. 13,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

