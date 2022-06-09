Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $148,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $411.49. 9,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

