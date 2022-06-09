Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,869 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $262,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

