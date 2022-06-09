Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,869 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $262,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.46.
In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
