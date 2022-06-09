SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 75.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

