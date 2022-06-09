Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 539,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,536,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

