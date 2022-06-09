Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 270,041 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,707,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.12% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.