Select Equity Group L.P. Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,358.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,881 shares of company stock worth $690,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

