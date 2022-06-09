Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

