Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 2,223 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Perficient worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

