Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 4,494 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Heska were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

