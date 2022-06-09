Select Equity Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962,936 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.03% of TTM Technologies worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.