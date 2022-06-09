Select Equity Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC opened at $108.34 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.