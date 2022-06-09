Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 43,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

