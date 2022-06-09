Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Buys 400 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.2% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Hexcel worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

HXL traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,064. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

