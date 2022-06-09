Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Equinor ASA comprises about 1.6% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 835,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 43,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

