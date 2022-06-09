Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0015

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $110,555.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,429,244,607 coins and its circulating supply is 9,309,885,368 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

