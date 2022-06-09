ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $214,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $505.42 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 459.47, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

