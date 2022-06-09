ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells $119,417.02 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SFBS opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.