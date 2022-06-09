Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 200,464 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,464 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of Energy Fuels worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.