Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 250,673 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,673 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,197,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,192,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 503,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,712,000.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 422,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

