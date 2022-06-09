Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 437.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 37,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

