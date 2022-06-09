Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

