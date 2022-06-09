Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.98 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,244. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.