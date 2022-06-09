Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,981,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,974. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.