Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $6.34 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,783,606. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.