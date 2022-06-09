Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,323,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.45. 750,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.