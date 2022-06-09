Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 184,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.