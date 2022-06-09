Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Exelon stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 69,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,167. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.