SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 819,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,380,492. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

