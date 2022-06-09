SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 2,774 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

