SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $672,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.15.

SWK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

