SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000.

SPTL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,791. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

