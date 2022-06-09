SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.57% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,616. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

