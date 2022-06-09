SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $1.96 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after buying an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after purchasing an additional 302,886 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

