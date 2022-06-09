SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.87. 682,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.