SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 154,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

