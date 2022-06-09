SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.11. 47,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,290. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

