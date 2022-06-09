SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.02. 191,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,131. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

