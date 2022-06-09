SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 577,277 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 577,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. GoPro accounts for 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 14,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,743. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.